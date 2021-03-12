mark conway

-
Six Baltimore City council members have joined nearly 100 officials from cities across the U.S. in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate digital redlining.
Baltimore City’s spending board voted unanimously Wednesday to end a privately operated controversial surveillance plane program funded by Texas…
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby convened the 73rd term of the legislative body for its first meeting Thursday night and later announced his…
City Council President Nick Mosby and a roster of new city council members were sworn into the legislative body in outdoor, socially-distanced ceremonies…