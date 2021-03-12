-
Does the commandment ‘Love Your Neighbor’ ask that we show the same level of kindness and consideration to a stranger ... as we do to a friend? Does it…
Baltimore native Phil Kane enlisted in the Army in 1941. During WWII, he sent hundreds of letters home to his new bride, Jack. We hear their love story…
Artist Theresa Clower lost her son Devin to an opioid overdose. To cope with the loss, she created in graphite a portrait of him, that felt like…
Jerlene Boyd has lived in the west Baltimore neighborhood of Boyd-Booth since JFK was president.. One of the greatest scourges the neighborhood has ever…
At the end of a long summer’s day in 2003, a young Shannon Mullaney was driving home along the Jones Falls Expressway, looking forward to dinner.…
Something unusual was going on in Baltimore’s Penn station on the afternoon of July 25, 1943. In the frenetic war years, the station was an around-…
Calling all avid readers, accomplished writers, or those aspiring to be: we talk to the director of the City Lit Festival director, Carla Du Pree, about…
A man returns from prison to renew his vows with his wife. Young fiancés try to convince immigration that their marriage plans are legit. Old…
Today is a special jazz edition of On the Record, hosted by Andy Bienstock. Alexander Jarman tells us about founding the Baltimore Kissa Society, a…