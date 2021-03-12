-
The Maryland General Assembly returns to Annapolis Wednesday for its annual 90-day legislative session, and it will be unlike any session the state has…
-
Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement…
-
Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that https://youtu.be/GMFEd9x7L0I">begins Tuesday before the…
-
Thousands are marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday with growing calls for police reform. In Maryland, those calls often point to…