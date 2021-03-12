Kathleen Causey

-
A divided Baltimore County School board split the difference Tuesday night when picking its leadership for the coming year.Makeda Scott, who is in her…
Baltimore County School Board meetings often are hours long and run late into the night or even into the wee hours of the morning. Major issues come up…
The Baltimore County Schools now have a plan on how students from preschool to second grade will be brought back to the classroom.But with COVID-19 rates…
A Maryland legislator is calling for a ban on confederate flags and other hate symbols in the Baltimore County Public Schools.She was asked to submit the…
The COVID-19 pandemic is making clear the divide between the rich and the poor students in Baltimore County schools, according to members of the school…
The fractured Baltimore County School Board’s inability to elect a chairman and vice chairman is now an issue before the Maryland General Assembly.In…
The Baltimore County School Board Thursday night threw in the towel and gave up trying to elect a new chairman. Despite that, the current chairwoman…
A behind-the-scenes battle is being waged over the future leadership of the Baltimore County School Board, leaving it fractured. The board met for more…
The Baltimore County School Board is deciding whether to start school before or after Labor Day next year. But at a public hearing Tuesday night, the…
The General Assembly earlier this year tossed out Governor Larry Hogan’s 2016 executive order forcing school systems to wait until after Labor Day to…