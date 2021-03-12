Julie Henn

-
A divided Baltimore County School board split the difference Tuesday night when picking its leadership for the coming year.Makeda Scott, who is in her…
-
Baltimore County School Board meetings often are hours long and run late into the night or even into the wee hours of the morning. Major issues come up…
-
The Baltimore County Public Schools’ IT help desk was overwhelmed during the days leading up to the start of school, as well as during the first several…
-
The fractured Baltimore County School Board’s inability to elect a chairman and vice chairman is now an issue before the Maryland General Assembly.In…
-
Two high-ranking officials in the Baltimore County school system have filed complaints against members of the school board, alleging bullying,…
-
Baltimore County’s school board is struggling to find its way as a newly partially elected, partially appointed board. At the same time, it has come under…