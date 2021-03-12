-
Elizabeth and Charlie talk with physicians about serving patients through palliative care.
Elizabeth and Charlie talk with doctors and nurses about teaching and finding "joy" in the OR.
Elizabeth and Charlie are joined by Chip Davis, President of Johns Hopkins Sibley Memorial Hospital to discuss influences on healthcare from inside and…
Elizabeth and Charlie talk about advocacy, especially around drug pricing.
Elizabeth and Charles talk about Mindful Ethical Practice and Resilience Academy (MEPRA) with founder/developer Cynda Rushton.
Elizabeth and Charlie talk about dogs and their healing value in the ICU at Johns Hopkins.
Joy in Medicine looks at ways doctors and everyone involved in medicine can focus on the humanity of practice. Elizabeth and Charles continue the…
Joy in Medicine looks at ways doctors and everyone involved in medicine can focus on the humanity of practice. In episode 1 a discussion around doctors…