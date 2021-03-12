-
Governor Hogan’s team outlines a plan for distributing an initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine. Brandon Scott and Bill Henry are sworn in as Baltimore’s…
Mayor Jack Young’s term, born amid crisis and marked by a relentless onslaught of subsequent emergencies, ends Tuesday morning, as a slate of younger…
Wednesday morning marked the final city spending board meeting for Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and longtime Comptroller Joan Pratt, who will leave office…
The Baltimore City Council held another virtual meetinglast night ---- the penultimate meeting before the next iteration of the council is sworn in.…
Baltimore will re-enter Phase 1 level restrictions at 5 p.m. Thursday, as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates continue to climb…
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced tightened pandemic restrictions in a news conference Friday afternoon, citing alarming COVID-19 trends that have…
Baltimore’s health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa is urging residents to stay vigilant against COVID-19 with masks and social distancing, but also to…
In the wake of disgraced ex-mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation, the Baltimore City Council introduced so many charter amendments intended to restructure…
Baltimore will outsource water meter reading operations to the same third-party vendor that installed water meters throughout the city earlier this…
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced a $2 million grant fund for small businesses today. The fund aims to help businesses reopen safely and recover from…