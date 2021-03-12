© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Irmin Schmidt

  • irmin_schmidt_logo.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Irmin Schmidt (Can)
    Irmin Schmidt and his cohorts in the group Can not only formed one of the central pillars of so-called krautrock, they created a body of work that…