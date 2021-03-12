Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle

-
Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday that she will name a new Baltimore Police Commissioner by the end of the month. The announcement comes among talk…
-
Earlier in the day, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was “disappointed” and “disturbed” by the video of Officer Arthur Williams striking…
-
Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said Monday he was “disappointed” and “disturbed” by the viral video of one of his officers beating up a…
-
The Baltimore Police Department is calling for an internal investigation of officers who apparently ignored reports of an armed man who ditched a gun. The…