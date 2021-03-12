in-person voting

-
More than 427,000 Marylanders voted as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and State Board of Elections officials say the counting will be far from over Tuesday night.…
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
A shortage of elections judges could mean fewer polling places, but larger vote centers for the November election. Baltimore restaurants have gotten the…
Applications for mail-in ballots go out to Marylanders on August 24th, but Governor Hogan still insists that all polling places be open on Election Day.…
Local election officials sound the alarm about enforcing masks and social distancing at the polls come November. And a Baltimore City Public Schools…
The pressure is on for Maryland school districts to come up with plans for what reopening will look like in the fall. And Governor Hogan’s decision…