Higher Purpose

  • episode_4_agency_thumbnail.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Agency Episode 4
    Every Tuesday, Pastor Prentice and the Turnaround Tuesday staff foster a deep repair of community in a city of systems that can mercilessly come down hard…
  • episode_3_dignity_thumbnail.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Dignity Episode 3
    What distinguishes Turnaround Tuesday from other workforce development efforts? It's a jobs movement for one, not a jobs program. A jobs movement focused…
  • episode_2_power_thumbnail.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Power Episode 2
    How did a jobs proposal intent on helping people with criminal records gain employment grow into a go-to workforce development organization? The power of…
  • cover___episode_1_higher_purpose_main_thumbnail_0.jpg
    WYPR Podcast
    Hope Anchored by Faith Episode 1
    Turnaround Tuesday's staff meets people where they are. Follow Turnaround Tuesday's Administrative Assistant JC while she recruits potential participants…