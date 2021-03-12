Higher Purpose

-
Every Tuesday, Pastor Prentice and the Turnaround Tuesday staff foster a deep repair of community in a city of systems that can mercilessly come down hard…
What distinguishes Turnaround Tuesday from other workforce development efforts? It's a jobs movement for one, not a jobs program. A jobs movement focused…
How did a jobs proposal intent on helping people with criminal records gain employment grow into a go-to workforce development organization? The power of…
Turnaround Tuesday's staff meets people where they are. Follow Turnaround Tuesday's Administrative Assistant JC while she recruits potential participants…