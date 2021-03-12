-
Maryland schools are another step closer to being able to ban hate symbols. And while the number of residents getting vaccines is increasing, in Baltimore County pandemic-induced food insecurity is not waning.
Governor Hogan signs a $1.1 billion pandemic relief package. Comptroller Franchot promises to send payments to recipients by the end of the week. State…
The Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation that would ban hate symbols like swastikas, Confederate flags and nooses at public schools…