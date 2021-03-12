eviction moratorium

-
The Baltimore City Council is to vote on a bill Monday night that would provide lawyers to tenants facing eviction cases. The bill comes amid concerns…
-
The Baltimore County Council is voting on a bill Monday evening that aims to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic. The bill consists of…
-
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an initiative Thursday to provide legal assistance to renters called “Operation Eviction…
-
With less than two months to go before Election Day, the company printing Maryland’s ballots has bailed. And Baltimore housing advocates and landlords say…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have ordered a moratorium on evictions through the end of this year to contain the spread of COVID-19.…
-
New data from the District Court of Maryland and Department of Legislative Services shows that landlord-tenant court cases in Maryland have been on a…
-
The virtual schoolyear has officially started in Maryland. Baltimore County has suffered more unemployment than anywhere else in the state. And a federal…
-
The details on Phase 3 of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery, the latest on eviction moratoriums, nationally and locally, and a conversation with the…
-
Just a day after Maryland courts began new eviction hearings for failure to pay rent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a…