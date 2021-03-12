eric luedtke

-
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…
-
The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and…
-
The House of Delegates continued overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes Thursday. One of the bills the House passed increases taxes on tobacco products and…
-
State legislators are trying to make it easier for students at Maryland colleges and universities and members of the military to vote via a bill…
-
More than half a million Maryland residents have filed for unemployment insurance since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state is still…
-
Seventeen-year-old Julia Francis was playing pinball with her older brother A.J. Francis at Crabtowne USA in Glen Burnie.“I’m just trying to prove myself…