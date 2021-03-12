Eric Costello

-
Baltimore City council members were in the middle of introducing a slew of new legislation at their first virtual meeting of the year Monday when a…
-
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby convened the 73rd term of the legislative body for its first meeting Thursday night and later announced his…
-
City Council President Nick Mosby and a roster of new city council members were sworn into the legislative body in outdoor, socially-distanced ceremonies…
-
A Baltimore City Council bill to prevent landlords from increasing rent during declared emergencies passed Monday night. More than half of Baltimoreans…
-
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young closed city playgrounds in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic last month, but residents continued to visit…
-
Airbnbs and other short-term rental properties in Baltimore are liable to start costing a little more under a bill the city council is to vote Monday…
-
Earlier in the day, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was “disappointed” and “disturbed” by the video of Officer Arthur Williams striking…
-
Baltimore City’s Planning Commission is to take up later today Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s controversial proposal to develop 160 acres of Port…