elections 2020

Election workers throughout Maryland resumed the counting of mail-in ballots Thursday, after completing Election Day returns.Unlike workers in some…
Election Day proved to be a big one for Baltimore City Democrats, who declared in victory their citywide races.Come December, Brandon Scott, the City…
More than 427,000 Marylanders voted as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and State Board of Elections officials say the counting will be far from over Tuesday night.…
NewsThe 2020 Election is quickly approaching (Nov. 3.) Here's a rundown of dates, information, and resources to cast your ballot and make sure it's counted.…
Nearly Two-Thirds Of Voters Favor Scott For Baltimore Mayor, Finds Poll Commissioned By His CampaignBrandon Scott, Baltimore’s Democratic nominee for mayor, has nearly two-thirds of likely voters’ support, according to a poll commissioned by Scott and…