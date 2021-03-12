Earned Income Tax Credit

-
The House of Delegates approved on nearly a party line vote Friday a bill that extends tax breaks to low-income immigrants despite the objections of…
-
Baltimore County announces a plan for vaccinating homebound residents. The Maryland Senate considers bills aimed at reforming the way police interact with…
-
A bill extending a major poverty-fighting tool to low-income immigrants cleared an initial vote in the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday, despite…
-
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…