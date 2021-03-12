-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
Under Phase 1B of the state’s guidelines, Marylanders with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But…
Racial inequities in COVID-19 vaccination rates persist in Maryland, despite a rise in overall vaccination rate.At Monday’s weekly senate vaccine…
Maryland is set to launch an online portal for all of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in March. Acting State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader made the…
Maryland senators, already frustrated over what they call the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state,criticized the state health…
NewsResponding to complaints from residents who can’t get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, acting State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader suggested…
Hospitals Are Getting Their Missing Second DosesMaryland hospitals are finally getting second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they were supposed to get over the past two weeks. Bob Atlas, President & CEO…
The first of six planned state-run mass vaccination sites are opening Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Six Flags America in…
NewsSome Maryland hospitals have told officials they aren’t getting enough second doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine. State lawmakers raised concerns about…
Maryland is continuing to face COVID-19 vaccine shortages and distribution challenges, despite entering a new phase of vaccinations this week. In a grim…