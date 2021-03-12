-
Former state Delegate Cheryl Glenn was sentenced to two years in federal prison Wednesday for accepting nearly $34,000 in bribes in exchange for political…
-
Former state Del. Cheryl Glenn pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal bribery and wire fraud charges. Prosecutors say she accepted more than $33,000 in…
-
Gov. Larry Hogan hopes to increase the penalties for state politicians convicted of corruption. He announced the legislation Tuesday, just weeks after…
-
Former state Del. Cheryl Glenn accepted $33,750 in bribes between March 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for supporting several bills in Annapolis,…
-
State Del. Cheryl Glenn resigned Wednesday, effective immediately. Glenn was the chair of the Baltimore City delegation in the House of Delegates and…
-
With the state fighting to cancel its agreement with the developer of State Center, it’s not clear what will eventually replace the current 1950’s-era…
-
In the last State of the State Address of his four-year term, Gov. Larry Hogan called for rising above political discord.“Instead of becoming more like…
-
A state-commissioned study released Tuesday offers a list of new, alternative uses for State Center in Midtown Baltimore.The state office complex has been…
-
After more than five years of debate in the General Assembly, a bill requiring Maryland businesses to offer paid leave to their employees is one vote away…
-
As the General Assembly hurdles toward Monday night’s deadline, one measure that still hangs in the balance would increase the number of business that can…