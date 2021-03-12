COVID testing

-
Maryland’s public universities have for months strategized about ways to keep students and faculty safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But staff members…
-
Maryland is acquiring 250,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, which will be put to immediate use, Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference Thursday. The…
-
In response to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan is expanding the list of places Marylanders are…
-
According to Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, typical turnaround time for COVID-19 test results in Maryland averages…
-
Gov. Larry Hogan used a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday to respond to a barrage of criticism from local leaders about rising COVID-19 case numbers…
-
At least three staff members and four youth residents are confirmed to have COVID-19 at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, a state detention…
-
Baltimore expands its COVID-19 testing capacity. Governor Hogan makes a decision on how November’s general election will be conducted. And Baltimore…
-
Effective Friday at 5 p.m., some non-essential businesses will be allowed to open as the state enters the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s recovery…
-
As Maryland officials raced to meet the state’s urgent need for medical supplies over the last two months, two deals gained national attention: The…
-
Governor Hogan orders universal testing at nursing homes across Maryland. The University of Maryland School of Medicine will run tests for COVID-19, using…