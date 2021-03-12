Cheryl Bost

-
The Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) released a statewide poll of educators Monday on the safety measures they want at schools before they…
-
There will be no school buses on the road Tuesday, even though it’s the first day of classes for a number of school systems in Maryland, including…
-
The Maryland State Board of Education Tuesday approved a plan that sets the minimum number of hours students must receive live, online instruction from…
-
Weeks after Maryland’s school systems submitted to the state plans for virtual learning this fall, the state school board is looking at a proposal for a…
-
Since August, around 180 teachers, therapists, social workers and nurses have resigned from Baltimore County Public Schools. And that does not include…