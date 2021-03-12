campaign finance

-
Maryland’s gubernatorial campaigns are increasingly being funded by corporate interests and out-of-state donors, according to a report released Wednesday…
Last fall, Baltimore voters approved a public financing fund for elections throughout the city. Now, the City Council is considering a bill that spells…
The way Maryland regulates the alcohol, tobacco and petroleum industries is at the center of a political fight between state legislators and Comptroller…
Baltimore County’s eight-member state senate delegation met today in what’s called the Red Room at the State House. And they heard from county residents…