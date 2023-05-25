Ex-Baltimore County official pleads guilty to embezzling more than $140,000 from political committees

A former Baltimore County deputy director of economic development who’s a familiar figure in local Democratic Party politics on Thursday pleaded guilty to theft and perjury for embezzling more than $140,000 from two political committees for which he served as treasurer.

William “Chris” McCollum, 52, of Lutherville-Timonium, held that role for a campaign finance committee belonging to former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins as well as the Baltimore County Victory Slate, which can pool and transfer donations to select candidates.

Between 2015 and 2020, McCollum embezzled more than $111,000 from Friends of Cathy Bevins in ways including depositing money directly into his personal bank account, using campaign cash to pay his American Express bill and writing checks to purported vendors. He stole more than $31,000 from the Baltimore County Victory Slate between 2015 and 2019.

McCollum entered the guilty pleas before Baltimore County Circuit Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. and is set to appear back in court for sentencing on July 31.

“It is essential to the integrity of our elections that those who abuse positions of trust on political campaigns are held accountable,” Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard III said in a statement. “I’m proud of our office’s hard work in uncovering this extensive fraud and bringing the individual responsible to justice.”

