The Baltimore County Council is poised to vote on legislation next week that would reform the county police department.It was nearly two months ago that…
A controversial package of police reforms will be back before the Baltimore County Council next month, despite the council’s 4-3 vote Monday night to…
During a 4 hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Baltimore County Council heard debate over a controversial package to reform the county police…
Two women are suing the University of Maryland Baltimore County, the Baltimore County Police, and the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office – among…