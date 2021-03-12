Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis

-
Ashley Merson has been scrimping and saving for a house for four years. She paid off her debts, got her credit score up and finally was able to make an…
-
Want To Evaluate Allegations Of Police Misconduct? The BPD Is Adding Civilians To Its Hearing BoardsThe Baltimore Police Department is expanding its Departmental Administrative Hearing Board voting members to include civilians, ex officio Mayor Jack…
-
Baltimore City sued the Trump Administration in federal court Wednesday for changing immigration policy without notice. The policy could have a direct…
-
One day after Darryl De Sousa resigned as Baltimore’s police commissioner, Mayor Catherine Pugh took full responsibility for his hiring.Pugh said in a…
-
Darryl De Sousa resigned as Baltimore City Police Commissioner Tuesday, four days after Mayor Catherine Pugh suspended him as he dealt with federal tax…
-
After testimony in the Gun Trace Task Force trial revealed systemic corruption in Baltimore’s police department, state lawmakers filed bills in Annapolis…
-
Baltimore City is suing a number of drug companies and distributors as well as two Baltimore County doctors for their alleged roles in the city’s opioid…