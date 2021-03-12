Baltimore City charter amendments

-
In the wake of disgraced ex-mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation, the Baltimore City Council introduced so many charter amendments intended to restructure…
The Baltimore City Council passed a city charter amendment on Monday night to establish a city administrator position that focuses on improving…
The Baltimore City Council voted favorably on a prominent charter amendment to restructure city government on Monday night. WYPR’s Emily Sullivan and…
The Baltimore City Council adopted a budget for the next fiscal year that cuts $22.4 million from the police department’s $550 million budget, including…
The Baltimore City Board of Ethics’ plays a multifaceted role: it sets ethical standards for elected officials, keeps track of lobbyists and financial…
After former Mayor Catherine Pugh's self-dealing, City Council President Brandon Scott introduced a city charter amendment to adjust the makeup of the…
A package of charter amendments being introduced at Monday’s Baltimore City Council meeting would give its members the ability to oust a mayor and…