“I think the word we’re dancing around is ‘gentrification.’” So says Benn Ray of Atomic Books at the outset of this episode. What follows is a…
Gandharva Raja discusses his novel, August 29: How Kabir H Jain Became a Deity; Benn Ray from Atomic Books drops in with suggestions for holiday book…
Andrew Reiner recounts his road trip to the secret stomping grounds of E B White; Atomic Books' Benn Ray recommends books; and Betsy Boyd's continuing…
On December 16th, The Stoop hosted an evening of live, holiday storytelling at Centerstage, and the theme of the night was: “Thanks but no thanks: stories…