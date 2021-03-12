© 2021 WYPR
Art Matters

  • 2020_Candice_Breitz_12_o3.jpg
    Programs
    Candice Breitz
    BMA Director Christopher Bedford and Berlin-based, South African artist Candice Breitz talk about her inspiration for the two works, Love Story, which…
  • 2020_Vision_125_Moorhead-Young.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Elissa Blount Moorhead
    Baltimore-based artist Elissa Blount Moorhead talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about Back and Song, her multi-channel video collaboration with…
  • 2020_Katharina_Grosse_267_BMA_MitroHood.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Katharina Grosse
    German artist Katharina Grosse talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about her gallery enveloping fabric and paint installation—her first in a U.S.…
  • max_franz-2785_sm.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Ellen Lesperance
    Portland, Oregon-based artist Ellen Lesperance talks about her paintings inspired by sweaters worn by activities at the Greenham Common Women’s Peace…
  • Cooke_1950.91.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Betty Cooke
    Baltimore-based artist and jewelry designer Betty Cooke talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about her early career, the artists she admired, and…
  • Thomas_BMALoft2_sm.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Mickalene Thomas
    New York-based artist Mickalene Thomas talks with BMA Director Chris Bedford about the recent national and international recognition for black women…
  • BMA_LeonardoDrew_AlfredGiuffrida_JenniferMcMenaminPhotography.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Leonardo Drew
    BMA Director Christopher Bedford talks to New York-based multi-media artist Leonardo Drew about how the artist gives new life and meaning to the found…
  • BMA_WilliamTWilliams_JenniferMcMenaminPhotography_sm.jpg
    WYPR Features
    William T. Williams
    Artist William T. Williams talks about his long career as an abstract painter and his role in mentoring the next generation. Works by Williams are on view…
  • Melvin_Edwards_portrait.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Melvin Edwards
    Artist Melvin Edwards talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about how his experiences in Africa have influenced his work—including his ongoing Lynch…
  • 2019_EveryDay_038.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Clifford Owens
    Photographer and performance artist Clifford Owens talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about vulnerable interactions in his performance work,…
