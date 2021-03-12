Art Matters

-
BMA Director Christopher Bedford and Berlin-based, South African artist Candice Breitz talk about her inspiration for the two works, Love Story, which…
Baltimore-based artist Elissa Blount Moorhead talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about Back and Song, her multi-channel video collaboration with…
German artist Katharina Grosse talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about her gallery enveloping fabric and paint installation—her first in a U.S.…
Portland, Oregon-based artist Ellen Lesperance talks about her paintings inspired by sweaters worn by activities at the Greenham Common Women’s Peace…
Baltimore-based artist and jewelry designer Betty Cooke talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about her early career, the artists she admired, and…
New York-based artist Mickalene Thomas talks with BMA Director Chris Bedford about the recent national and international recognition for black women…
BMA Director Christopher Bedford talks to New York-based multi-media artist Leonardo Drew about how the artist gives new life and meaning to the found…
Artist William T. Williams talks about his long career as an abstract painter and his role in mentoring the next generation. Works by Williams are on view…
Artist Melvin Edwards talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about how his experiences in Africa have influenced his work—including his ongoing Lynch…
Photographer and performance artist Clifford Owens talks with BMA Director Christopher Bedford about vulnerable interactions in his performance work,…