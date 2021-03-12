Abby Beytin

-
Two high-ranking officials in the Baltimore County school system have filed complaints against members of the school board, alleging bullying,…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski put seed money in his proposed budget for a new Lansdowne High School. That has supporters of new high schools…
Baltimore County’s school board is struggling to find its way as a newly partially elected, partially appointed board. At the same time, it has come under…
The Baltimore County Public School System is suspending students at an increasing rate at the same time it is under pressure to reduce those numbers. The…