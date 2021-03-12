7th District Special Election

-
Live election results: Get the latest on Maryland's primary races for president and House.
Kweisi Mfume is officially a U.S. Congressman once again. On Tuesday, the Democrat was sworn in to Congress by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to…
On Tuesday, the state of Maryland will do something it’s never done before: conduct an election almost completely by mail. Ballots for the 7th…
Here's an important update about the April 28 election to choose a successor to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District:The…
Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Tuesday that moves the April 28 Maryland primary elections to June 2 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The…
When Kweisi Mfume resigned from Congress in 1996, a four-term Maryland Delegate named Elijah Cummings won a crowded special primary and special election…
Kweisi Mfume pulled ahead of a crowded field of 24 Democratic candidates in the special primary election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' seat on…