2016 Election

A Russian-backed firm owns the servers where Maryland stores voter registration and other election-related information, officials announced Friday.State…
While state Senator Catherine Pugh easily won last week’s mayoral election, Joshua Harris, the Green Party candidate for mayor, managed to poll about 10…
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Baltimore’s Station North neighborhood last night to voice their frustration with Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary…
Two days after the election, we continue the conversation about what a Donald Trump presidency will mean going forward.Tom is joined in the studio by…
WYPR's senior news analyst reminds us voting is a celebration of democracy threatened by claims of rigged outcomes and fraudulent campaigns to stop…
When it comes to women in politics, Maryland has been a national leader for decades. It was the first state to have a bipartisan women’s legislative…
Catherine Pugh began outlining plans for her administration at a news conference Wednesday morning, her first as Baltimore’s mayor-elect.For starters,…
Despite the grim returns in national races, Maryland Democrats celebrated victories in House and Senate races.Congressman Chris Van Hollen defeated…
Baltimore County Republicans gathered to watch the returns last night in Essex, a GOP stronghold where the party faithful became more convinced the…
State Senator Catherine Pugh has staved off a late effort from former Mayor Sheila Dixon to become the mayor-elect of Baltimore City. Pugh also defeated…