© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance at midnight, returning as soon as possible. You can stream us on our app or website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.
Programs
Your Maryland

"The Crack Up"

By Ric Cottom ,
Lisa Morgan
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
1307 Park Avenue, in the Bolton Hill neighborhood of Baltimore, where the Fitzgeralds briefly lived.
1307 Park Avenue, in the Bolton Hill neighborhood of Baltimore, where the Fitzgeralds briefly lived.

F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald's collective creativity burned brightly until the end.

Tags
Your Maryland WYPR ArtsliteratureBaltimore History
Ric Cottom
Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
See stories by Ric Cottom
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan