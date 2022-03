2022 Episode 3: Mar. 25, 2022

Tom talks with the author Jean Chen Ho

Jean is recommending two collections of poetry:

All the Flowers Kneeling, by Paul Tran

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9780143136842

and

Constellation Route, by Matthew Olzmann

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781948579230

Jean Chen Ho’s debut collection of short stories is Fiona and Jane

https://www.theivybookshop.com/search/site/fiona%20and%20jane