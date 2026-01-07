2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The Weekly Reader

Memorable Memoirs of 2025

By Marion Winik,
Lisa Morgan
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:29 PM EST
The Ivy Bookshop

As we enter 2026, we thought it might be a good time to reflect on some of the best memoirs that came out in 2025. Here is a list of books that caught our attention:
Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks
I Dream of Joni, Henry Alford
Not My Type, E. Jean Carroll
Mother Mary Comes to Me, Arundhati Roy
How To Lose Your Mother, Molly Jong-Fast, Viking
Careless People, Sarah Wynn-Williams, Flatiron
Joyride, Susan Orlean
No Ordinary Bird, Artis Henderson
They All Came to Barneys, Gene Pressman

Enjoy! And Happy Reading!

Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
