Memorable Memoirs of 2025
As we enter 2026, we thought it might be a good time to reflect on some of the best memoirs that came out in 2025. Here is a list of books that caught our attention:
Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks
I Dream of Joni, Henry Alford
Not My Type, E. Jean Carroll
Mother Mary Comes to Me, Arundhati Roy
How To Lose Your Mother, Molly Jong-Fast, Viking
Careless People, Sarah Wynn-Williams, Flatiron
Joyride, Susan Orlean
No Ordinary Bird, Artis Henderson
They All Came to Barneys, Gene Pressman
Enjoy! And Happy Reading!