Goin' Out West, plus Paperback Releases For Book Clubs

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we head out west with new releases from Michelle Huneven and Jess Walter, plus some new paperback editions of some of this year's best books:

Bug Hollow, by Michele Huneven, and So Far Gone, by Jess Walter.

Paperback releases:

Familiaris by David Wroblewsi

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunn

Colored Television, by Danzy Senna