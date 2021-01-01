The Signal
THIS PROGRAM IS CURRENTLY ON HIATUS.
The Signal is a weekly radio magazine produced by WYPR, devoted to exploring Maryland's thriving artistic and cultural scene.
A talk with Dan Fesperman about his drone-warfare novel, Unmanned; Gandharva Raja discusses his novel, August 29: How Kabir H Jain Became a Deity; and…
A visit with the artists behind the glass mosaic at the AVAM, Lizzie Skurnick previews her book, That Should Be a Word, and A conversation with poet and…
Fans attempt to explain the sci-fi universe of Doctor Who, we meet MobtownDoulas Carla Paisley and Emily Leffler-Schulman, and transcontinental touring…
Author Jonathon Scott Fuqua takes us inside his book, The Secrets of the Greaser Hotel; a look at the photo book, Bodine’s Industry: The Dignity of Work;…
At midnight on Thursday, July 30th, 2015, the final amps and drum kits were reluctantly lugged out of Station North's longtime music rehearsal space, The…
The roller-coaster music career of JankaNabay; Danielle Ariano, author of the memoir, Getting Over the Rainbow, on coming out to her family; and Matt…
A radio profile of AmeriCorps service members at work around Maryland; music and conversation with ukulele songstress VictoriaVox; and artist David…
Unlocking a Musical Mind, Letitia VanSant’s “Parts & Labor,” and Jason Tinney’s “Ripple Meets the DeJames Burrows and Max Bent have created a catalogue of songs that offer insights into an autistic mind; music and conversation with LetitiaVanSant; and…
World-class fly fisherman Lefty Kreh goes fishing with producer Aaron Henkin and folklorist Cliff Murphy Once you’ve traveled the globe, caught a hundred…
Historian Anthony Cohen brings the ‘living history’ model to the Underground Railroad; and novelist Robert Stucky talks about A Complicated Legacy, the…