The Good News-Revisiting The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:35 PM EDT

Now that the U.S. government has decided to early release of the files on the life, ministry, leadership and activism of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, I have decided not to be silent. I knew Dr. King personally. Today there are begrudging attempts to besmirch the good name and character of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I will not be silent in the wake of the actions and statements of those who are now attempting to assassinate Dr. King’s legacy and historic transformative leadership of the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
