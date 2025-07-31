The Good News-Revisiting The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Now that the U.S. government has decided to early release of the files on the life, ministry, leadership and activism of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, I have decided not to be silent. I knew Dr. King personally. Today there are begrudging attempts to besmirch the good name and character of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I will not be silent in the wake of the actions and statements of those who are now attempting to assassinate Dr. King’s legacy and historic transformative leadership of the Civil Rights Movement in America.