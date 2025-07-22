The Good News-Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel

One of the enduring and most strategic alliances in the 1960’s Civil Rights Movement was the solidarity between Blacks and Jews in America. We are doing a conclusive series on the national leaders of the American Civil Rights Movement who championed and promoted Black-Jewish solidarity in the struggle for freedom, justice and equality. The GOOD News is the living legacy of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel is being celebrated as one of the major theological leaders and influencers of the Civil Rights Movement.