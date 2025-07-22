The Good News-Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali
As a result of the increase today in weather related disasters across America, there is a growing awareness and acknowledgement of the reality of the weather-related consequences climate change. We are doing series on some of the leaders of the climate change and climate justice movement in the United States.
The GOOD News is Mustafa Santiago Ali has emerged on the national stage as an effective advocate the intersection of climate change and social justice in America.