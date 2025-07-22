2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
(NPR Story) Congress rolls back public media funding
Programs
The Good News

The Good News-Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:59 PM EDT

As a result of the increase today in weather related disasters across America, there is a growing awareness and acknowledgement of the reality of the weather-related consequences climate change. We are doing series on some of the leaders of the climate change and climate justice movement in the United States.
The GOOD News is Mustafa Santiago Ali has emerged on the national stage as an effective advocate the intersection of climate change and social justice in America.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.