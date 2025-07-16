The Good News-Heather McTeer Toney
African America women leaders in the Climate Justice Movement are on the frontlines of this transformational social change movement. Since 1982 in Warren County, North Carolina, Black women have taken the lead in building a formidable national mobilization around climate change issues. The GOOD News is Heather McTeer Toney is the Executive Director of Beyond Petrochemicals as a component on Bloomberg Philanthropies’. McTeer is the former EPA Southeast Regional Administrator.