The Good News

The Good News-Heather McTeer Toney

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published July 16, 2025

African America women leaders in the Climate Justice Movement are on the frontlines of this transformational social change movement. Since 1982 in Warren County, North Carolina, Black women have taken the lead in building a formidable national mobilization around climate change issues. The GOOD News is Heather McTeer Toney is the Executive Director of Beyond Petrochemicals as a component on Bloomberg Philanthropies’. McTeer is the former EPA Southeast Regional Administrator.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
