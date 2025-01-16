© 2025 WYPR
The Good News

The Good News-Bank Overdraft Fees in America

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:21 PM EST

We note and salute the financial progress of the banking industry in America. More Americans today have bank accounts than ever before. There has also been a growing awareness of the importance of financial literacy for all families and communities across the nation. Yet, there is a national problem emerging with the unprecedented increase in bank overdraft feed for millions of Americans. The GOOD News is The White House has announced a new rule change that is aimed at preventing banks from charging exorbitant overdraft fees that has amounted to over $5 billion.

