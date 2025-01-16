The Good News-Bank Overdraft Fees in America
We note and salute the financial progress of the banking industry in America. More Americans today have bank accounts than ever before. There has also been a growing awareness of the importance of financial literacy for all families and communities across the nation. Yet, there is a national problem emerging with the unprecedented increase in bank overdraft feed for millions of Americans. The GOOD News is The White House has announced a new rule change that is aimed at preventing banks from charging exorbitant overdraft fees that has amounted to over $5 billion.