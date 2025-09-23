“Ravens face early test against Detroit"

Ravens fans, almost certainly, will tell themselves that after last week’s win over Cleveland that all is right with the world and will get better with a Monday night victory over Detroit.

That combination – if it happens – will make the opening game fourth quarter collapse in Buffalo seem like a distant memory.

But even if the Ravens emerge from Monday victorious, there’s plenty to be concerned about.

The 2025 season began with a world of expectations for the black and purple. The team came to training camp with no significant weaknesses and with all its important components returning.

That means Derrick Henry and Roquan Smith on offense and defense, respectively. The running back and linebacker are among the best in football at their positions. Their continued mastery of their posts is essential to any success the Ravens will have this year.

So, too, are safety Kyle Hamilton and wide receiver Zay Flowers. They are younger versions of Smith and Henry, but no less critical.

Then there’s tight end Mark Andrews, the most reliable pass catcher the Ravens have. Andrews fumbled and dropped a two-point conversion in Baltimore’s playoff loss to Buffalo last year.

Until Isaiah Likely returns from a broken toe he sustained in the preseason, Andrews will continue to be quarterback Lamar Jackson’s security blanket. He’ll need to bounce back from his

disappointing end to the 2024 season.

And speaking of Jackson, this is the season where the two-time Most Valuable Player will have to take the step from athletic and even cultural phenomenon to proven winner.

Jackson is viewed by millions as something of a video game cheat code, a guy who can do otherworldly things on a football field.

So far, that brilliance has not translated to postseason wins and championships, Not all of that is Jackson’s fault, of course, but as the quarterback, he receives outsized credit and blame for where the Ravens end up.

Anything short of a Super Bowl appearance and, for that matter, a win, will only further Jackson’s rep as a guy who can only take a team so far.

There’s one other person who needs to have a brilliant 2025: That’s head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens’ leader is the third longest serving coach in the NFL behind Kansas City’s Andy Reid and the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. Like those two, Harbaugh has a Super Bowl win in his resume.

But Harbaugh’s Vince Lombardi Trophy is now 13 years old, not as old as Tomlin’s, but old enough to make many wonder if it wasn’t a fluke.

The Ravens’ roster is, as we’ve laid out, brimming with talent, so much so that the team is seen as a probable title contender. If they fall short – again – someone other than Harbaugh may get a chance to get that next trophy.

So, Monday’s game with Detroit on the 22nd night of September may not mean much on its own. But if the Ravens have any hopes of golden dreams in February, a win may be necessary.

