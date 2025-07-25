Big changes for Birds after All-Star Break?

The Orioles return home to Camden Yards at the end of the week for the first time since the All-Star break,

Fans may notice changes as the club’s management begins to take advantage of the $600 million in state bonds it’s secured for improvements to the vaunted ballpark, starting with the main scoreboard.

By Friday’s game with the Colorado Rockies, there may be changes to the team, as some of those same managers decide whether and how to pursue improvements to the roster.

While alterations to the stadium may go on indefinitely, decisions on what to do with the lineup are under a bit of a time crunch, as the deadline to make trades for the season falls at the end of the month.

Already, the club traded relief pitcher Bryan Burns to their divisional rival Tampa Bay as the Orioles ostensibly pull the plug on what has been a miserable 2025 season.

Indeed, dropping the first post-All Star Game series to those Rays only further dug the hole the Birds have been in practically since the season began in late March.

The Orioles are deeply ensconced in last place in the American League East, essentially placing winning the division out of reach.

And with six teams currently between them and the final wild card slot, it’s a pretty fair bet at this point that Baltimore’s run of making the postseason will end at two when this season comes to a merciful end in late September.

It’s also a pretty fair bet that Burns won’t be the only Oriole veteran shipped off to pennant-contending teams to get back young players who may or may not be part of the Birds’ long term future.

Supposedly, longtime centerfielder Cedric Mullins, one of the most popular Birds, is on the trading block, though he reportedly wants to stay. Fellow outfielder Ramon Laureano may also be dealt. So could relief pitcher Felix Bautista.

All three of them could have value to a team that has pennant aspirations and general manager Mike Elias has proven himself adept at amassing young talent at the expense of veterans.

The question many might be asking is whether Elias deserves to remain at the controls of this franchise’s fortunes given the club’s failures.

Granted, the 2025 Orioles have been inordinately beset with injuries, including that remarkable recent stretch when four catchers went out hurt.

But that excuse and the non-performance of the players wasn’t enough to save Brandon Hyde, who lost his job as manager in mid-May. It’s two months later and things are even danker now than then.

No one will confuse Hyde with Baltimore managerial legend Earl Weaver. But Hyde was handcuffed by Elias’ insistence on relying on young homegrown players who have been consistently inconsistent and his unwillingness to supplement the roster with proven veterans.

The Orioles in general and Mike Elias in particular are likely to find that fixing what ails a ballpark is a lot easier than repairing a broken roster.

And that's how I see it for this week.

Until next week, for all of us here and for producer Lisa Morgan, I'm Milton Kent. Thanks for listening and enjoy the games.