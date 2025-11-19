‘Tis the season to get cooking and a lot of us will be doing just that in the coming weeks. Over the course of a single generation our approach to stovetop cooking has changed dramatically. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, it’s hard to overlook the impact of non-stick cookware.

Non-stick cooking has had a huge impact of such things as the use of oil or butter in the skillet and the cooking temperature needed for optimal performance. For instance, one would make an omelet differently if one were using a cast iron skillet or a non-stick pan. Processes like searing an ingredient are different. Because we are discouraged from using on-stick pans over high heat, it’s difficult to get a high enough temperature for a good sear. You can heat your non-stick pan over medium heat, pat your meat dry, and sear it, but the result will not be as good.

Here is a primer on non-stick pans that Jerry has prepared.

The main types of non-stick cookware include traditional non-stick (PTFE coated), ceramic (sol-gel coating), and hard-anodized aluminum. There are also other types like enamel cast iron, carbon steel, and various hybrid or specialty versions that combine different materials.

Traditional non-stick:

These pans are coated with a synthetic polymer known as PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), famously known by the brand name Teflon. They are very effective at preventing food from sticking and can last for a long time, especially those with multiple layers or a grit-like texture. However, some traditional coatings may release fumes if overheated.

Ceramic:

Ceramic non-stick pans use a sol-gel coating derived from a sand-like material. They are a popular alternative to traditional coatings as they are often free of PTFE. Ceramic coatings are generally less durable over time but are considered a safer option.

Hard-anodized aluminum:

These pans are made from aluminum that has been hardened through an electrochemical process. They are extremely durable and can often handle higher temperatures than traditional or ceramic non-stick coatings, making them a good option for cooking and oven use.

Enamel cast iron:

This type of cookware has a porcelain enamel coating over a cast iron base. It is durable, does not require seasoning, and is easy to clean, making it a good option for both stovetop and oven cooking.

Carbon steel:

Carbon steel pans are a durable and versatile option for non-stick cookware, especially when seasoned correctly. They are lightweight and heat up quickly.

Hybrid:

These pans combine two or more materials to create a unique set of properties, such as a stainless steel surface with a non-stick coating. This offers a balance of non-stick performance and durability.