If we’re talking “entry level” proteins, it’s hard to get more basic than ground beef. It’s one of those products that exists as an after-thought; it’s what you get after all the other good stuff has been cut up and packaged. But Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, ground beef is still a worthy subject for discussion because it is so versatile.

Ground beef is safe to eat if it has a normal smell and texture, is stored properly in the refrigerator at or below 40°F (4°C) and is cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160°F (71°C), confirmed with a food thermometer. Do not eat ground beef that has a strong ammonia or sulfur smell, appears slimy, or has extensive gray discoloration on the exterior, as these are signs of spoilage. Raw ground beef is considered risky and should be avoided due to the potential for foodborne illnesses like E. coli and Salmonella.

If you want to eat raw beef, say a beef tartare, here’s how to do it. Go to your butcher and ask him to cut you a fresh piece of round steak. Then get him to grind it for you, making sure that his grinder is properly clean. He won’t mind you checking that with him.

Ground beef fat contents typically range from extra-lean (93% lean, 7% fat) to regular (70% lean, 30% fat), with common options like 85% lean (15% fat) and 80% lean (20% fat) offering a balance of flavor and healthfulness. The fat content is indicated on the label and dictates juiciness, flavor, and suitability for different dishes, with higher fat for richer tastes and lower fat for healthier alternatives.

Here are some classic ideas for ground beef.

Salisbury Steak

Salisbury steak is an American comfort food consisting of ground beef patties, typically mixed with breadcrumbs and seasonings, smothered in a rich brown or mushroom gravy. It is a variant of the German Hamburg steak and is commonly found in diners and frozen TV dinners.

· 1/2 onion (white, brown or yellow)

· 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs (or 1/3 cup ordinary breadcrumbs)

· 1 lb/500g ground beef (mince)

· 1 garlic clove , minced

· 1 egg

· 2 tbsp ketchup

· 1 beef bouillon cube, crumbled

· 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

· 3 tsp Dijon mustard OR 2 tsp dry mustard powder

Gravy

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· 1/2 onion, finely chopped

· 5 oz/150g mushrooms, sliced

· 30g / 2 tbsp unsalted butter

· 3 tbsp flour (all purpose / plain)

· 2 cups of beef broth / stock , low sodium

· 1/2 cup of water

· 2 tsp Dijon mustard

· 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

· Salt and pepper

Onion grating – Place breadcrumbs in a bowl. Use a box grater and grate the onion over the breadcrumbs. Mix with fingers, leave to soak for a few minutes.

Mix – Add remaining Salisbury Steak ingredients into the large bowl. Use your hands to mix until just combined. Mix well for a couple of minutes until the mixture becomes a bit "pasty" which will ensure your patties hold together well.

Form patties – Divide into 5 and pat very firmly into long oval patties around 3/4" / 1 2/3 cm thick.

Cooking and Gravy

Brown patties – Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add the steaks and cook the first side for 1 minute or until browned, then gently flip and brown the other side (they will still be raw inside). Remove onto plate.

Cook aromatics – If skillet is looking dry, add a touch more oil. Add chopped onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes until onions are a bit translucent.

Cook mushrooms – Add the mushrooms into the skillet and cook for 2 – 3 minutes until golden.

Make gravy roux – Turn heat down to medium. Add butter. Once melted, add flour and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

Gravy – Gradually add in beef broth, stirring as you go. Once mostly lump free, whisk in remaining Gravy ingredients.

Finish cooking steaks – Add steaks along with the juices on the plate. Cook for 5 – 7 minutes, or until gravy is thickened, stirring occasionally around the steaks. If the gravy thickens too quickly, add more water.

Season gravy – Remove steaks onto a plate. Taste gravy and adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Serve Salisbury steaks topped with the mushroom gravy – over mashed potato is ideal! Sprinkle with a bit of parsley if desired.

MEATLOAF

4 large eggs, beaten

1 ½ cups milk

2 cups dry breadcrumbs

1 large onion, grated

4 tablespoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons truffle salt

2 teaspoons of ground black pepper

1 tablespoon crumbled dried basil

4 - 5 pounds ground beef

1 cup ketchup

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard powder

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Form into a loaf and place in a baking dish. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees F until an internal temp of 150 degrees F.