Cast Iron Dessert

I’m willing to bet that a lot of us had a Mom or Grandmom, or special aunt who liked nothing more than pulling out that big old cast iron skillet and whipping up something totally amazing. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino will confess he has had a chance to tuck into more than a few summer desserts that were cooked up in those skillets. Jerry offers these thoughts.

Baking in cast iron offers several advantages due to its excellent heat retention and even distribution properties. It can create a crispy crust and a tender interior, making it ideal for various baked goods like cakes, bread, and even pizza. Additionally, cast iron is durable, versatile, and can be used on both the stovetop and in the oven, making it a great long-lasting addition to any kitchen.

Here's a more detailed look at the benefits:

• Even Heat Distribution and Retention:

Cast iron heats up slowly but distributes heat evenly and retains it well, preventing hot spots and ensuring consistent baking. This leads to a uniformly cooked product with a beautifully browned crust and a tender interior.

• Crispy Crusts:

The ability to cast iron to reach high temperatures and retain heat makes it excellent for creating a crispy crust on baked goods like pizza, bread, and even cornbread.

• Versatility:

Cast iron can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, and even over a campfire, making it a versatile tool for various cooking and baking tasks.

• Non-Stick Surface:

With proper seasoning, cast iron develops a natural non-stick surface, which is a great alternative to non-stick pans with chemical coatings.

• Serving Dish:

Cast iron skillets can be used to serve food directly from the oven, adding a rustic touch to your presentation.

DUTCH BABY

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (½ of one stick) butter, cut into three or four pieces

4 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1 pinch of salt

4 Tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 400°F. When the oven temperature reaches about 300°F, place an 8- or 9-inch cake pan or 10-inch pie plate in the oven with the butter in it. The butter should melt, but not brown, while the oven finishes heating.

Place the eggs, flour, milk, salt, sugar and vanilla in a blender. Fix the cover in place and blend on high, stopping to scrape down the sides, if necessary, until the mixture is smooth and even. When the oven is fully heated, and the butter is fully melted, pull the oven rack out far enough to work safely and pour the batter into the hot pan. Push the rack carefully back into the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the oven pancake has puffed quite high and is a deep golden brown. You can test the doneness by quickly inserting a butter knife in the center of the oven pancake. If the knife comes out clean, the pancake is done.

Remove the pan from the oven, cut immediately (it will deflate some, so don’t worry!) and serve topped as desired.

APPLE COMPOTE

Ingredients:

3 pounds tart apples, such as pippins, Gravensteins, Macintosh, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, peeled, cored and cut in ¼ inch dice

2 tablespoons Bourbon

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1 cup raisins

Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan set over medium heat and allow to come to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, with occasional stirring until the compote thickens, about 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.

SKILLET BROWNIES

Ingredients:

3/4 cup (12 Tbsp; 170g) unsalted butter

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

4 ounces (113g) bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate*, coarsely chopped

1 and 1/2 cups (300g) granulated sugar

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup (42g) unsweetened natural or Dutch-process cocoa powder*

1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour (spooned & leveled)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup + 2 Tablespoons (about 200g) semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, stir the butter, oil, chocolate, and sugar until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. (Or place in a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 20-second increments, stirring after each increment, until melted and smooth.) Pour into a large mixing bowl and whisk to make sure it’s completely smooth and not grainy. Set aside to slightly cool for 5 minutes.

Adjust the oven rack to the lower third position and preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Lightly grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet.

Add the eggs and vanilla to the bowl with the melted chocolate and whisk until combined. Stir in the cocoa powder, flour, and salt. Once combined, fold in 1 cup chocolate chips.

Pour batter into the prepared skillet and sprinkle the remaining 2 Tablespoons chocolate chips over the top. Bake for 30–36 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Err on the side of under baking, which gives you that gooey brownie center.

Allow the skillet brownies to cool for 5 minutes before serving.