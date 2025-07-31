Sausage on the Grill

When it comes to summertime grilling there are a lot of choices out there. Steaks, burgers, chicken, fish and veggies all come to mind, but there’s one protein that deserves a spot on the grill, and that’s sausages. And Chef Pellegrino will tell you, when it comes to sausages, we’re not hurtin’ for choices.

To summarize, we have classic Italian sausages, the Polish Kielbasa, the garlicky andouille, the merguez, the Spanish chorizo, and the German hordes, bratwurst, knockwurst, and weisswurst, and the milder chicken sausages. All are suitable for the grill, and all come with the same warning: do not cook them over too high a flame or they will burst. Low and slow does it.

Jerry offers these tips for grilling sausage. To grill sausages, start by preheating your grill to medium heat. Build you grill so that there is a hot side and a cooler side. Place the sausages on the cooler side of the grill and cook them for about 8-10 minutes, turning often, to heat them through. Then, move them to the hotter side of the grill and sear for 2-3 minutes per side to get a nice char. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the sausages reach an internal temperature of 160°F (71°C) for pork sausages and 165°F (74°C) for chicken or turkey sausages. Let them rest for a few minutes before serving.

Although some people like to poke holes in their sausages to keep them from bursting, this may not be the best idea, since it spills a lot of the flavorful juices that keep the sausage moist and toothsome.

To enhance your experience, be sure to have some of the great sides on hand. Grilled peppers and onions can’t be beat, but many people also love sauerkraut. We also like to have a variety of mustards available: yellow, Dijon, chunky German, or the honey mustards all have a place at the table. And to make it even better, use that grill to lightly toast the buns or breads you’re going to use. Furthermore, good old-fashioned BBQ sides are always welcome. Whip up some Cole slaw, potato salad, and mac ‘n’ cheese to pile onto your plates.