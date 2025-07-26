Shopping at the markets these days is pure joy. The produce is rolling in and we are spoiled for choices. One of the most eye-catching veggies out there are the summer squash, the zucchinis, the pattypan’s and all. Chef Jerry Pellegrino would encourage you to be taking advantage of them.

So, when it comes to the Summer Squash, there are the three main ones: the big green zucchini, the smaller yellow and green squash, and the cute little pattypan’s. And they are available in abundance.

The first thing that comes to mind is grilling. And this couldn’t be easier. You can just slice the long ones right down the center, brush them with olive oil and then season with salt and pepper. I like to grill them skin side up first, then turn them. About 5 minutes per side. And in addition to salt and pepper it’s a perfect time to use your favorite dried herbs, such as Herbes de Provence. Also, garlic powder, oregano, parsley and basil all work really well.

And how about pattypan? Exactly the same. Cut them horizontally and maybe grill the skin side a little longer because the skin is thicker.

Grilling veterans know that squash always seem to show up in kebobs. And why not? In addition to cutting lengthwise, you cut crossways and make little chunks that you can skewer. And be sure to let the skewer go through the skin at least once, to keep it in place.

Let’s move from the grill to the kitchen. Let’s try this: a simple casserole with squash slices, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and seasonings. Bake for about 30 minutes, covered at first, then uncovered, and finish with another dusting of breadcrumbs. Super easy.

Here’s another. You can shred squash easily, so do that to a couple, then mix in some egg, cheddar cheese, and cornmeal and form patties. Sautee them in olive oil, heating each side, season to taste, and serve ‘em up.

And all those big fat zucchinis would be perfect for stuffing. Cut the zucchini lengthwise, scoop out the seeds and a little of the meat, and you’ve got a nice little boat you can stuff. Mix up some marinara sauce, with some crumbled Italian sausage, garlic and onions. Stuff the zucchini boats and top off with some mozzarella or any other meltable cheese and bake them for about 40 minutes in a moderate oven. Of course you can take the stuffing in any number of directions. We can think of vegetarian, maybe Mexican, with black beans and chilies. Just let your imagination run wild.

Al’s Dad used to grow prodigious zucchinis, and his favorite trick was to slice them ¼” thick, cut up a whole onion or two, and then sauté everything in a skillet in canola oil. He would be very conscientious about flipping the slices and cooking them until they started to brown. Then he’d plate them up with salt and pepper and a huge dollop of sour cream, and to this day, it’s still his favorite way of enjoying all those zucchinis.

Summer squash are very prolific and anybody who has a gardener friend is in for a treat. Try out these ideas and have a ball.