Jerry’s Favorite Steak Cuts

For those of us who love a good steak, our list of go-to cuts is pretty short: New York strip, rib-eye, and sirloin rule the roost. But Chef Jerry Pellegrino would encourage folks to try out a few of the less well-known cuts. Al has embraced them and has been happy to widen his repertoire.

Our attitudes toward what’s possible with beef were largely shaped by chefs who began exploring the lesser-known cuts, sometimes referred to (with a bit of disdain) as “remnant cuts”. So many of the bits and pieces that went straight into the ground beef pot were reconsidered and re-branded. Furthermore, folks began to realize that these fewer fashionable cuts were quite tasty and much less expensive. Some of the leading new wave of beef cuts include the hanger steak, the tri-tip, the Denver steak and the Flat-Iron Steak.

Here are a few that have caught Jerry’s eye.

Chuck Eye Steak is a cut of beef from the shoulder of a cow, near the ribeye. It's known for its flavor and tenderness and can be cooked using a variety of methods.

Characteristics

• Texture: Similar to a ribeye, with a tender texture and fat ratio

• Flavor: Beefy and flavorful, with a bold taste

• Cooking: Can be cooked using high-heat methods like grilling, pan-searing, or broiling

Sirloin Tip Steak - Although its name suggests otherwise, this cut comes from the Round primal and is found on the front end of the rear leg. Often fabricated into roasts, which are great when braised, but can also be cut into steaks or used for Ground Beef.

The London Broil - Originally London broil was made with flank steak, but over the years, the name has been applied to many other lean, thick cuts of beef, such as top round. Generally, you can find London broil being marketed as anything from a 1-inch steak to a 4-inch roast that comes from the sirloin or round sections of beef. These cuts all have something in common: They are lean and tend to be tougher.

Although the label may not direct the consumer on how to cook the piece of meat, a London broil is meant to be marinated and cooked over high heat. It's a great way to get a really good meal out of a less expensive cut of meat. However, very good results can be obtained by cooking the steak “sous vide” and then searing it in a skillet over high heat.

The best explanation of sous vide steaks:

https://www.seriouseats.com/food-lab-complete-guide-to-sous-vide-steak

London Broil Marinade

ingredients:

1⁄4 cup balsamic vinegar

1⁄4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1⁄4 cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, Crushed

1teaspoon rosemary

1⁄4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

2lbs London broil beef (approx.)

Mix all marinade ingredients together.

Lightly score meat in a diamond pattern on each side.

Place meat in a resealable bag. Pour in marinade. Squish meat and marinade around to get all the nooks and crannies.

Marinate in refrigerator for 2-3 hours or up to 24 hours, rotating occasionally.

20-30 minutes before cooking take meat out of the refrigerator to come up in temperature.