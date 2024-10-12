© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Kitchen

Cooking with Water

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published October 12, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
Caff Williams, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Of all the ways of cooking food, using water is probably the most basic. Before we had ovens and ranges, we had water and fire, and for early man, that was all it took. Chef Jerry Pellegrino can tell you, there are some tricks to cooking with water we need to know.

You can use water for various cooking methods, including boiling, steaming, braising, and simmering. Remember that food preparation can be achieved by adjusting the timing, temperature, and amount of water used in cooking. There are several ways to cook with water, including:

SOUS VIDE: A low-temperature cooking method that involves vacuum-sealing food and cooking it in a water bath. The water temperature is kept between 125°F and 195°F.

STEAMING: A moist heat cooking method that uses boiling water to create steam that heats the food.

BAKING IN A WATER BATH: Also known as a bain-marie, this method uses a dish of water to bake food gently and evenly. The water bath insulates the dish to prevent overcooking.

BOILING: A cooking method that occurs when liquid turns into gas, forming bubbles.

POACHING: A method for gently cooking fish or seafood in liquid, such as water, broth, beer, or wine. The liquid is brought to a simmer, but not allowed to boil.

SIMMERING: Keeping the water between 195- and 210-degrees, F

RECIPES:
To poach the perfect egg:
https://downshiftology.com/recipes/poached-eggs/

For some great Sous Vide recipes check out the Anova website:
https://recipes.anovaculinary.com/

And to learn all about simmering:

https://cooklist.com/recipes/article/simmer-down-30-unforgettable-american-simmering-recipes

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino