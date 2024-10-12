Of all the ways of cooking food, using water is probably the most basic. Before we had ovens and ranges, we had water and fire, and for early man, that was all it took. Chef Jerry Pellegrino can tell you, there are some tricks to cooking with water we need to know.

You can use water for various cooking methods, including boiling, steaming, braising, and simmering. Remember that food preparation can be achieved by adjusting the timing, temperature, and amount of water used in cooking. There are several ways to cook with water, including:

SOUS VIDE: A low-temperature cooking method that involves vacuum-sealing food and cooking it in a water bath. The water temperature is kept between 125°F and 195°F.

STEAMING: A moist heat cooking method that uses boiling water to create steam that heats the food.

BAKING IN A WATER BATH: Also known as a bain-marie, this method uses a dish of water to bake food gently and evenly. The water bath insulates the dish to prevent overcooking.

BOILING: A cooking method that occurs when liquid turns into gas, forming bubbles.

POACHING: A method for gently cooking fish or seafood in liquid, such as water, broth, beer, or wine. The liquid is brought to a simmer, but not allowed to boil.

SIMMERING: Keeping the water between 195- and 210-degrees, F

RECIPES:

To poach the perfect egg:

https://downshiftology.com/recipes/poached-eggs/

For some great Sous Vide recipes check out the Anova website:

https://recipes.anovaculinary.com/

And to learn all about simmering:

https://cooklist.com/recipes/article/simmer-down-30-unforgettable-american-simmering-recipes